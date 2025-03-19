Jharkhand Delegation On Kerala Visit For Insight On Administration And Achievements

Kottayam: A delegation from Jharkhand comprising 16 zilla parishad presidents, a vide president and other state government officials are on a visit to Kottayam in Kerala to get first hand knowledge of the district's administration and achievements.

The delegation, on a four-day visit to Kerala, also attended classes at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA). The delegation was welcomed by KILA consultant PV Ramakrishnan, District Panchayat president Hemalatha Prem Sagar, Vice President Jose Puthankala, former presidents KV Bindu and Nirmala Jimmy, Standing Committee Chairpersons PM Mathew, Manju Sujith, PR Anupama, Hymi Bobby, and Secretary PS Shino. The officials met at the Council Hall, where a comprehensive presentation was given on Kerala’s governance model and the state's achievements.

Sujith highlighted the successful implementation of various programmes in Kerala, focusing on the state's renaissance tradition, as well as advancements in social welfare, health and education. Sujith emphasized on the structure and functioning of the three-tier Panchayat governance system, which has been integral to the state’s progress. The members of the visiting group expressed their admiration for Kerala’s achievements and stated that the insights gained would inspire them to introduce similar initiatives in Jharkhand. They also pointed out the challenges they face in their home state, where zila parishads do not receive government grants, limiting their ability to fully implement developmental projects.

The delegation included zila parishad presidents Sunita Devi (Bokaro), Bari Murmu (East Singhbhum), Baby Devi (Godda), Umesh Prasad Mehta (Hazaribagh), Radharani Soren (Jamtara), Masih Guria (Kunti), Ramdhan Yadav (Koderma), Sonaram Bodra (Araikela Karseva), Julie Chrismani Hen (Pakur), Monica Kisku (Sahebganj), Lakshmi Soren (West Singhbhum), Poonam Deni (Latehar), Kiran Bara (Gumla), Nirmala Bhagat (Ranchi), Reena Kumari (Lohardaga), Shanti Devi (Garhwa), Sudha Devi (Rangar), Sharada Singh (Dhanbad), and Satyanarayan Yadav (vice chairman of Garhwa zilla parishad).

Prior to visiting Kottayam, the group toured the Maneed gram panchayat in Ernakulam district. On Wednesday, they will head to Alappuzha to explore the operations of Kudumbashree, a Kerala-based women’s empowerment initiative. The group is scheduled to return to Jharkhand on Thursday. The visit marks an important step in fostering greater collaboration and knowledge exchange between Kerala and Jharkhand’s panchayat systems, with an aim to improve governance and community welfare in both regions.