ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 'Dead Chameleon' Found In Mid-Day Meal, 65 Students Fell Sick

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

The incident occurred at a middle school in the Tongra area of Jharkhand on Friday, where at least 65 children fell sick after consuming a midday meal.

Jharkhand: 'Dead Chameleon' Found In Mid-Day Meal, 65 Students Fell Sick
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Dumka (Jharkhand): At least 65 students of a government school were taken ill after consuming a mid-day meal in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, an official said. A dead chameleon was allegedly found in the meal, he said. The incident took place at a middle school in the Tongra area.

The students, who started vomiting after eating the meal, were referred to the Masalia community health centre, and their condition is stated to be stable, Block Development Officer (BDO) Azfar Husnain said. "They claimed to have found a dead chameleon in the mid-day meal," he said. Tongra police station in-charge Gurucharan Manjhi said the matter was being investigated.

Read More

  1. Eggs Given for Midday Meal Taken Back from Kids Plates: Anganwadi Workers Suspended
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 40 kids fall ill after eating worm-infested midday meal

Dumka (Jharkhand): At least 65 students of a government school were taken ill after consuming a mid-day meal in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, an official said. A dead chameleon was allegedly found in the meal, he said. The incident took place at a middle school in the Tongra area.

The students, who started vomiting after eating the meal, were referred to the Masalia community health centre, and their condition is stated to be stable, Block Development Officer (BDO) Azfar Husnain said. "They claimed to have found a dead chameleon in the mid-day meal," he said. Tongra police station in-charge Gurucharan Manjhi said the matter was being investigated.

Read More

  1. Eggs Given for Midday Meal Taken Back from Kids Plates: Anganwadi Workers Suspended
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 40 kids fall ill after eating worm-infested midday meal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

65 STUDENTS FELL SICK IN JHARKHANDDEAD CHAMELEON IN MIDDAY MEAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.