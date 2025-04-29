Jharkhand Couple Who Abandoned Their Infant Before Reclaiming Her Again Held In Kerala

Ernakulam: Almost three months after a baby girl was abandoned at birth, her parents, who came from Jharkhand, are now seeking her custody after being alerted by the police. According to police, the couple, who abandoned their newborn at the NICU, have been taken into custody by the Ernakulam North Police after the Kerala police traced them with the help of the Jharkhand Police.

The police had earlier registered a case against the couple and interrogated them upon their arrival in Kerala. Police said that the couple claimed they abandoned the newborn due to their inability to pay the hospital bills. However, they are now expressing a desire to reunite with their child.

Police said that the couple, who worked at a fish farm in Kottayam, was on the way to their hometown when the woman experienced health issues on the train. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she delivered the baby. The premature baby was shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Ernakulam General Hospital as she weighed only 950 grams at the time of birth and required oxygen support and blood transfusions due to anaemia. Following the abandonment, state minister for health Veena George intervened, directing officials to take over the child's care.

The infant was given specialised medical attention, following which she recovered after one and a half months of treatment. Breast milk was provided from the hospital's milk bank to aid her recovery.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) later took custody of the child, naming her 'Nidhi', symbolising that every child is a precious treasure. After a month and a half of intensive care, Nidhi was declared healthy.

Police said that the couple will have to approach the CWC with their request to get custody of 'Nidhi'. The committee will decide on their request after considering the police investigation report.