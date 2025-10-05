ETV Bharat / state

Congress Affirms Support For JMM In Jharkhand’s Ghatsila Bye-Election

“This group has also visited the area and received feedback. The group will now submit its report to the government. The government will have to decide on this. If necessary, the party will present its views if its opinions are sought,” Kamlesh added.

Responding to a question on the Supreme Court giving an ultimatum to the ruling JMM-led government to declare Saranda a wildlife sanctuary in spite of local concerns, the Congress said that the government has formed a group of ministers under the leadership of Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore to look into the issue.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Kamlesh said, “Ramdas Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won the Ghatsila seat as the All India Alliance candidate in the 2024 Assembly elections. Due to his untimely demise, this seat has become vacant. Therefore, JMM has a natural claim on this land, and we will all work together to ensure the victory of the JMM candidate”.

Ranchi: Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, the president of the Jharkhand unit of Congress, on Saturday said that the party will work together for the victory of the INDIA alliance candidate in the upcoming bye-election in the Ghatsila assembly constituency.

Regarding the long-standing demand of the Kurmi community for Scheduled Tribe status, the Congress’s state chief, who is also from the same community, said that it is everyone’s right to make such demands, but it's for the government to make a decision.

“ This movement is quite old. Many MPs and MLAs have previously submitted memorandums in support of this demand. However, the level of bitterness seen in previous movements has not been as pronounced as this time, and this is not right. Whether it is the Kurmi community or the tribal community, there should be no bitterness from either side,” he said.

According to him, the Kurmi community was included in the Scheduled Tribes prior to 1931. He said, “The British administrator Hobart Hope Risley conducted a survey of castes and tribes and listed 13 castes and tribes. Among those who were excluded from the inheritance law, the Kurmi community of Chhotanagpur was also mentioned, along with the Oraon, Munda, Ho, Kharia, and Santhal. It is important to note that at that time, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, and Odisha were all part of the Bengal province”. a

“The Kurmi community was included in the list of tribes in the 1901, 1911, and 1921 censuses. There is no record or mention of the reasons for the subsequent removal of the Kudmi community from the list of tribes,” he added.

He further said that both the courts and anthropologists have recognised the Kurmi community as a tribe. “There are many such documents, but it is for the governments to decide whether they meet the criteria. If they meet the criteria for ST status, they can be included in the ST category”.