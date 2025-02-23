ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Congress Discusses Strategies For Upcoming Budget Session Of Assembly

Jharkhand Congress discussed strategies for the budget session of the assembly, which commences on February 24.

Jharkhand Congress Discusses Strategies For Upcoming Budget Session Of Assembly
Representational Image (Getty Images)
By PTI

Published : Feb 23, 2025, 10:32 PM IST

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Congress on Sunday discussed strategies for the budget session of the assembly, which commences on February 24. During a meeting here, state Congress in-charge K Raju asked the party MLAs to actively participate in the House proceedings.

"All MLAs were asked to ensure 100-per cent attendance," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore told reporters after the meeting. The Jharkhand budget will be tabled on March 3, and the 20-day session will conclude on March 27. This will be the first budget of the Hemant Soren-led government since the JMM-led alliance won the polls in November last year.

"The MLAs will have to participate in the monthly meetings of the district Congress committee and discuss issues related to respective districts, the common people and the organisation," Raju said. He said 12 Congress MLAs have been assigned two districts each.

Advocating for a caste census in Jharkhand, Raju said all communities should get to know their economic, socio-political and educational status. Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said the party also discussed strategies to strengthen the organisation, and the upcoming urban local body polls.

