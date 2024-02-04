Loading...

Jharkhand CM reviews law and order situation ahead of trust vote

By PTI

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren (File Photo/ANI)

Jharkhand new Chief Minister Champai Soren held a high level meeting with top officials and reviewed the law and order situation in the state. This comes a day ahead of the trust vote in state assembly after former CM Hemant Soren was arrested by the Probe agency ED in a money laundering case.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday reviewed the law and order situation in the state, a day ahead of the trust vote in the assembly. Soren chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary L Khiangte, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh and other senior officers.

"Crime-free Jharkhand is the priority of the government," the chief minister said. He said he has directed the officers to get all resources needed for crime control. He asked the officers to pay special attention to controlling crimes in Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamshedpur and Hazaribagh. Soren said that when incidents of crime happen in these districts, there is a negative impact on the entire state.

He also said that gangs carrying out criminal activities from jails must be identified and strict action should taken against them. He took stock of cases related to atrocities against women, and directed for the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the JSSC building vandalisation in Ranchi. The newly formed Champai Soren government in the state will seek a trust vote in the assembly on Monday. He took over as the chief minister after his party leader Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

