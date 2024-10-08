J'khand CM Lays Foundation of 3 Residential Schools, Felicitates Board Toppers

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stones for three new residential schools modelled after the prestigious Netarhat Residential School, often referred to as a nursery for bureaucrats. The schools will be set up at a cost of around Rs 303 crore in Khuntpani (West Singhbhum), Nawadih (Bokaro), and Masliya (Dumka). During the event in Ranchi, the Chief Minister also handed appointment letters to 76 recruits, including 35 law executives, four executive engineers, 21 assistant engineers, and 10 school managers.

Additionally, Soren honoured the state toppers of 2023 and 2024 from three different boards - Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). A total of 97 toppers, who secured the top three positions in the state, received cash rewards. The first-place winners received cheques of Rs 3 lakh, while the second and third-place winners received Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

In his address, Soren emphasised that Jharkhand should not only be recognised for its mineral resources but also for its educational talent and achievements. "Jharkhand is the first state in the country to send its students abroad for higher studies. Each year, we send 25 students, and there is growing demand to increase this number. We will soon make a policy decision in this regard," he added.