Pahalgam Terror Attack Is Due To Acute Lack Of Information System: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed grief over the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Upon his arrival from Spain and Sweden's official tour, Soren told reporters at Ranchi airport, "No matter how much this incident is condemned, it is less, but somewhere in the country, the information system is severely lacking. I am hoping that such an incident does not happen again."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe in the Pahalgam terror attack, which shook the conscience of the nation. The attack took place on April 22. Following the attack, tourists have cancelled their bookings in Jammu and Kashmir.

Soren had been on a tour of Spain and Sweden since April 19. Several higher officials accompanied Hemant Soren on the tour. Earlier, Soren congratulated 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hails from Bihar, on his 35-ball century while playing for Rajasthan Royals for the first time in the Indian Premier League tournament.

Suryacanshi entered his name in the record books and became the youngest player to score a T20 hundred. He took the Gujarat Titans attack to cleaners at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He hit the second-fastest hundred in the cash-rich league. After Soren's tour, it is expected that the door of investment opportunities in Jharkhand will open.