Jharkhand CID Probing Bokaro Land Scam Writes To West Bengal Govt For Original Documents

Ranchi: After shocking revelations were made during investigations into the fraudulent land dealings in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, the CID has approached West Bengal government for land documents.

The CID, which is investigating the Bokaro land scam, has received information that the original documents of the forest land that was allegedly sold on the basis of forged documents in connivance with the land mafia and officials, are in West Bengal's Purulia district. Illegal dealing were reportedly held on 117 acre of land extending to West Bengal, CID probe has found.

Jharkhand CID IG Sudarshan Kumar Mandal said in order speed up the investigation, a letter has been sent to the Purulia commissioner seeking all original land documents.

The IG said 117 acre was to be returned to the Bokaro Steel Plant, but it was not returned. Instead, the land mafias got this land transferred on the basis of forged documents.

According to CID, over 100 acre of forest land in Tetulia of Bokaro was sold through forged documents with the connivance of land mafia, zonal workers and officers of Bokaro Steel Plant. A case was registered in Sector 12 police station of Bokaro and on the instructions of Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta, investigations were handed over to the CID.