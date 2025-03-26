Jharkhand CID Probing Bokaro Land Scam Writes To West Bengal Govt For Original Documents

Ranchi: After shocking revelations were made during investigations into the fraudulent land dealings in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, the CID has approached West Bengal government for land documents.
The CID, which is investigating the Bokaro land scam, has received information that the original documents of the forest land that was allegedly sold on the basis of forged documents in connivance with the land mafia and officials, are in West Bengal's Purulia district. Illegal dealing were reportedly held on 117 acre of land extending to West Bengal, CID probe has found.
Jharkhand CID IG Sudarshan Kumar Mandal said in order speed up the investigation, a letter has been sent to the Purulia commissioner seeking all original land documents.
The IG said 117 acre was to be returned to the Bokaro Steel Plant, but it was not returned. Instead, the land mafias got this land transferred on the basis of forged documents.
According to CID, over 100 acre of forest land in Tetulia of Bokaro was sold through forged documents with the connivance of land mafia, zonal workers and officers of Bokaro Steel Plant. A case was registered in Sector 12 police station of Bokaro and on the instructions of Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta, investigations were handed over to the CID.
Earlier, forest guard Rudra Pratap Singh, in-charge of Bokaro Forest Division, had lodged a complaint against land mafias and after investigation, it was found that officers and land mafias together sold 117 acre of land. Izhar Hussain, Akhtar Hussain, Shailesh Kumar Singh, Raghunath Singh, Jain Singh, Sachin Prasad Pandey, Satyendra Satyarthi, Madhav Prasad Sinha and RB Singh were named as accused in the complaint. He alleged that the plots are forest land and the registration was done in wrong manner so it should be cancelled.
Half a dozen land mafias of Bokaro, many zonal workers and more than six officers of Bokaro Steel Plant had allegedly worked in connivance in the illegal land dealings.
IG CID has also written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of West Bengal demanding the original documents so that correct information about land can be got.
In the initial investigation of CID, it was found that the land dealings were not documented. As the investigation proceeds, many senior officials and government employees along with land mafia may come under the purview of CID.
