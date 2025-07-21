ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Sahara India Directors Booked For 'Illegally Selling Properties Below SEBI Rates' Via Fake Firms, Fake Persons

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) has registered a case against directors of Sahara India for allegedly selling immovable properties illegally at rates much lower than those fixed and approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The CID has accused the firm of using fake companies and fake persons to carry out these sales, and not depositing the proceeds into the SEBI-monitored escrow account.

The FIR has been registered at the CID police station here, naming Sahara India directors Swapna Roy, Jaybroto Roy, Sushanto Roy and Seemanto Roy, along with Sahara Commercial Corporation directors OP Srivastava, Sanjeev Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Pal, Jitendra Kumar Varsayane, Shyam Veer Singh, Alakh Singh, Pawan Kumar, Tapas Rai, and other unknown directors and partners of the company.

Following preliminary investigation, CID officials informed that immovable properties in Bokaro, Dhanbad, Begusarai and Patna were sold at significantly lower prices than SEBI's fixed rate. This apart, the money from these transactions was not deposited in the Sahara-SEBI escrow account.

The investigation was conducted by CID Inspector Naval Kishore Singh, who later recommended to Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta that an FIR be registered. Acting on his suggestions, the DGP ordered registration of the FIR while a DSP-rank officer was appointed for further investigation.