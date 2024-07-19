Jharkhand: CBI Detains Female MBBS Student From RIMS Ranchi In NEET Paper Leak Case

Ranchi (Jharkhand): As the investigation into the NEET paper 'leak' case goes on, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, has detained a first year female MBBS student from RIMS, Ranchi in Jharkhand on Thursday night, officials said. The accused student is said to be linked to the solver gang involved in the paper leak case.

Sources said that the CBI team detained the first year MBBS student Surabhi Kumari and took him for questioning in the case.

It is learnt that the CBI team investigating the NEET paper leak case had received inputs that Surabhi Kumari, a first year student of RIMS, Ranchi, is involved in the solver gang. Acting on the inputs, the CBI team raided the RIMS hostel late on Thursday night and took MBBS first year student Surabhi with them. The CBI is interrogating the student in Ranchi itself.

The student taken into custody is a resident of Ramgarh district of Jharkhand.

The CBI made more arrests in connection with the NEET paper leak case on Thursday from AIIMS Patna. Sources said that the CBI arrested four MBBS students of AIIMS Patna in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The arrested accused have been identified as Chandan Singh, Rahul Anant, and Kumar Shanu -- and one second year student -- Karan Jain in connection with the case. The four accused were detained for questioning from their hostel rooms on Wednesday and after hours of questioning, they were formally arrested by the CBI on Thursday.