Who Will Be New BJP Jharkhand State Unit President? Announcement Likely In June

Ranchi: The suspense over who will become the new president of the state BJP unit is going to end soon. Under the internal review in the organisation started by the BJP, the selection of the state president is in the final phase. According to the information, if everything goes well, the name of the new state president can be announced in June.

However, the organisational activities which have been going on at a slow pace for the last few months have been stopped in view of the situation arising after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and preparations are being made to start the internal review once again.

After consensus, name will be finalised: Spokesperson

BJP state spokesperson Rafia Naz says that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a family, in which the name of the state president is finalized after mutual consent. Soon the entire process will be completed in this regard. At present, Babulal Marandi has the responsibility of the state president as well as the leader of the opposition. The leaders who are in discussion regarding the name of the state president include Raghuvar Das, Rabindra Rai, Sunil Singh etc.

Due to the assembly elections, the organisation event of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jharkhand has started late as compared to other states of the country. Since December 15, the party has been conducting elections at various levels. There are about 29 thousand organisational booths in the state, out of which the election process has been completed at more than 20 thousand booths. The election process is in the final stage in 90 percent of the mandals of 22 districts.

Apart from this, the nomination process is in the final stage in 485 out of 516 organisational mandals of BJP. The election process in mandals is in the final stage, after which elections are likely to be held in the 27 organisational districts of BJP by the end of this month. Technically, the election of the state president is likely to be held after the election process of district presidents is completed in 14 of these districts. For this, first observers will be appointed and the election process will be completed.