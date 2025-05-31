ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: BIT Mesra Student Secures Record Rs 1.45 Crore Placement With Rubrik

Ranchi: Nidumolu Lakshmi Narayan Rao, a computer science engineering student from the 2021-25 batch at Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, Jharkhand, has achieved a record placement package of Rs 1.45 crore annuallu with US company Rubrik, marking the highest offer ever received by a student from the institute.

Lakshmi Narayana Rao, a resident of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, said that from the beginning of his engineering course, he has been interested in the Information Technology (IT) sector and Artificial Intelligence (AI). He excelled with a consistent CGPA of 9, and a six-month internship with Rubrik led to this offer. He also had an offer from Microsoft, but chose Rubrik, where he will be based in Bengaluru.

The placement officer of BIT Mesra said that this is the first time a student has received such a substantial package. "Rubrik, a US-based cloud security company, recognised Nidumolu's exceptional performance during his internship," said the officer.