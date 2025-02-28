ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Directs Police To Protect Interfaith Couple From Jharkhand

Kochi: The High Court here on Thursday came to the aid of a Jharkhand-based interfaith couple who got married in Kerala after facing threats from their respective families, who opposed their relationship.

Hearing a plea for protection filed by the couple, the High Court directed the Station House Officer of Kayamkulam police station to ensure their safety and prevent their repatriation to Jharkhand during the pendency of their petition, their lawyer, Advocate Srikanth Thamban, said.

Justice C S Dias also issued a notice to the police and sought its response on the matter before the next hearing. The couple, 26-year-old Asha Verma and 30-year-old Mohammad Galib claimed in their petition that they had been in a relationship for 10 years.

Due to persistent threats from their families and the risk of honour killing, they moved to Kerala in February this year. According to their plea, they got married in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha district, on February 11 as per Islamic rites.