Dhanbad: Four Suspected Terrorists Of 'Hizb Ut Tahrir' Including A Woman Arrested

Ranchi: Jharkhand ATS has busted the Jharkhand wing of a big terrorist organization and arrested four suspected terrorists from Wasseypur in Dhanbad. All the arrested suspects are associated with the banned terrorist organization 'Hizb ut Tahrir' (HuT).

The Jharkhand ATS team has exposed this module by conducting raids in the Dhanbad district based on secret information. The HuT was banned by the Government of India on 10.10.2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 (UAPA). This is the first criminal case in the country after the ban of this organization.

According to the Jharkhand ATS, some people associated with HuT, Al-Qaeda AQIS (Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent), ISIS and some other banned terrorist organizations are misleading the youth of the state by connecting them to their network through social media and other means, as well as conducting anti-national activities by promoting religious fanaticism.

Based on this information, it also came to light that the people associated with these organizations are conducting anti-national activities along with illegal arms trade in the Dhanbad district. Taking action in this case, four suspected terrorists including a woman have been arrested. They are Gulfam Hasan (21 years), a resident of Ali Nagar; Aayan Javed (21), a resident of Aman Society; Md. Shahzad Alam (20), a resident of Aman Society; and Shabnam Parveen (20) a resident of Shamsher Nagar.

Two pistols, 12 cartridges, several electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops along with a large number of documents and books related to banned organizations have been recovered from the arrested suspected terrorists. In this regard, a criminal case has been registered in ATS, Ranchi and the investigation of the case has been started.

The Hizb ut Tahrir was formed in Jerusalem in 1953, aimed at establishing a Caliphate i.e. Islamic State in the world. In the year 2010, the Indian government banned this Islamic fundamentalist group. The main work of this organization is to radicalize the youth and motivate them to join various terrorist organizations. They work towards overthrowing the democratically elected governments through terrorist activities.