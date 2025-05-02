Jharkhand ATS Investigating Terror Outfit Hizb-ut-Tahir's Activities In State

Ranchi: Days after five youth were arrested for their alleged links with terrorist outfit Hizb-ut-Tahir in Wasseypur, the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is trying to ascertain how they got into the outfit and what was their motive.

Wasseypur in Dhanbad, once infamous for its criminal activities, was in news recently after the ATS raided several locations, detained the youth and recovered weapons, laptops, literature and other items. The ATS is now trying to ascertain whether the youth's handler was a local or from any other part of the country or abroad. Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said more arrests will be made in this case. "We are trying to find out how the youth got linked to a terrorist organisation like Hizb-ut-Tahir," he said.

Investigation so far has revealed that the accused were in contact with Hizb-ut-Tahrir agents from India and abroad through the dark net. The ATS recovered several digital evidence that confirms it.

Acting on information of intelligence agencies, the ATS had arrested Gulfam Hasan (21) Aayan Javed (21) from Azad Nagar Aman Society of Bhuli, his wife Shabnam Parveen (20) from Shamsher Nagar Street No 3. Ammar Yasar and Mohammad Shahzad Alam (20). At the time of arrest, controversial books like 'Islamic Jihad Kaise Kare', 'Kaafir Kaun', 'Kaafiro Par Hamla Kaise Kare' were recovered from them. This apart, several objectionable documents were found in the laptops recovered from the spot.



During investigation into the case, it was learnt that the accused were constantly in touch with agents in the country and abroad through dark net. Gupta said back in 2014, Ammar Yasar was arrested from Jodhpur, Rajasthan for his alleged links with Indian Mujahideen. After being released from jail in 2024, Ammar once again got involved in terrorist activities. This time he had joined Hizb-ut-Tahrir. Yasar was arrested from Wasseypur based on information provided by Shabnam. Gupta said till now no evidence the accused getting trained abroad has been found.

Jharkhand has been infamous for terrorist activities and sleeper cells. The mastermind of the Kolkata bomb blast was killed in an encounter in the state. Apart from this, a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also hatched in Jharkhand. The year, the state's Intelligence Department created a stir with a report which stated Bangladeshi terrorists are being trained in Pakur.

Th report stated after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, banned organizations in the country are hatching anti-India terrorist conspiracies. As part of one such conspiracy, some terrorists reached Jharkhand from Bangladesh and returned after training some people in Pakur.

Jharkhand ATS had received information that JMB terrorist Abdul Mammun had crossed the border and reached Pakur via Dhuliyan in Murshidabad. In Pakur, he held a meeting with the members of an organization named JAHA, after which he imparted training to several before returning to Bangladesh. ATS is investigating the matter and has written to SPs of all district to collect information on such activities.