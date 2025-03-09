ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand ATS On Mission To Identify New Faces In State's Criminal Gangs

Ranchi: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Jharkhand along with the CID has started a campaign to identify new faces joining gangs across the state.

Many new faces have joined major organized criminal gangs active in Jharkhand in the recent times. The police does not have information on such individuals. Several incidents of firing have been reported in the state by the new joinees who do not have any criminal records. When ATS investigated such cases, it was found that organized criminal gangs are luring youths to join their ranks with the promise of quick bucks. According to Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha, many new faces have joined the world of crime. ATS is keeping an eye on such criminals and they are being identified, he said.

More than a dozen organized criminal gangs are active in Jharkhand. The CID headquarters has written a letter to the SPs of all the districts and directed them to take identify the gang members. The CID headquarters has instructed the SPs to collect information on which criminal gangs are active in each district of the state, the gang members, the number of criminal cases registered against them, information on their family members and property acquired through proceeds of criminal activities.