Jharkhand Assembly Passes Resolution To Send Proposal To Centre For Giving Bharat Ratna To Shibu Soren

Shibu Soren died on August 4 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi at the age of 81.

File photo of Shibu Soren (PTI)
By PTI

Published : August 28, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST

Ranch: Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to send a proposal to the Centre recommending Bharat Ratna for veteran tribal leader and former chief minister Shibu Soren.

The resolution, moved by Transport Minister Dipak Birua, was passed by voice vote. JMM founder Shibu Soren died on August 4 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was 81.

The former Rajya Sabha MP, who played a key role in Jharkhand's creation, has left behind a legacy that reshaped the country's politics. His death marked the end of a political era that saw the tribal movement rise to national prominence.

