Tribals In Jharkhand More Unsafe Than Manipur: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ranchi: As campaigning intensifies for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP's Co-in-charge for the polls, Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that while the number of tribals is on the rise in Manipur, their number was “continuously decreasing in Jharkhand”.
Sarma made the remarks while talking to media persons during the 'Milan Samaroh' organized at the BJP state office on the evening of 8 November.
In the Milan Samaroh, Dharnidhar Mandal and Shailendra Mandal, sons of former MLA Phoolchand Mandal, joined the BJP along with their supporters.
Sarma said that the “population of a particular community is increasing every day in Santhal Pargana. How did the population of tribals decrease in the birthplace of Sido Kanho? Just tell us where did Hemant Soren learn this magic from? This is not a matter of debate”.
Sarma also attacked Rahul Gandhi saying he “never went to Bhognadih, never went to Pakur”.
“How will he know the pain of the people? Congress, JMM failed to protect the bread, daughter and soil of Jharkhand and the tribal society. Everyone knows the harsh truth of Bhognadih and Pakur. No one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously,” Sarma said.
The Assam CM said that Manipur “is still safe for tribals”.
“Reconciliation is going on there, talks are going on, but tribals are most insecure in Jharkhand. Tribals are more insecure in Jharkhand than in Manipur. In 1951, the tribal population in Santhal Pargana was 44%, today the tribal population has come down to 28%. Has the tribal population decreased in Manipur? Jharkhand has a bigger problem of tribal population than Manipur,” he said.
Hemant Soren Hits Back
Incumbent Chief Minister and JMM, Hemant Soren accused the BJP of playing communal politics to garner votes.
"Infiltration, demography and more, who is responsible for all these issues? They (BJP) try to bring such agendas for Hindu-Muslim polarisation. This is their popular brand," Soren said.
