Tribals In Jharkhand More Unsafe Than Manipur: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ranchi: As campaigning intensifies for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP's Co-in-charge for the polls, Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that while the number of tribals is on the rise in Manipur, their number was “continuously decreasing in Jharkhand”.

Himanta Biswa Sarma presser in Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

Sarma made the remarks while talking to media persons during the 'Milan Samaroh' organized at the BJP state office on the evening of 8 November.

In the Milan Samaroh, Dharnidhar Mandal and Shailendra Mandal, sons of former MLA Phoolchand Mandal, joined the BJP along with their supporters.

Sarma said that the “population of a particular community is increasing every day in Santhal Pargana. How did the population of tribals decrease in the birthplace of Sido Kanho? Just tell us where did Hemant Soren learn this magic from? This is not a matter of debate”.

Sarma also attacked Rahul Gandhi saying he “never went to Bhognadih, never went to Pakur”.