Mithun's Wallet Stolen From Stage While Addressing Poll Meeting In Dhanbad

Mithun Chakraborty is campaigning for BJP candidates in Jharkhand Assembly elections. He wooed voters saying he played a tribal's role in his first film.

Mithun Chakraborty at poll rally in Dhanbad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Dhanbad: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty's wallet got stolen while he was addressing a public meeting in Dhanbad district on Tuesday for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

He had reached Dhanbad earlier this morning and participated in a rally in support of BJP candidate Aparna Sen Gupta from Nirsa assembly.

A huge crowd had gathered in the meeting to have a glimpse of the superstar. However, many people managed to reach the stage for a better view and many started taking selfies with the actor. Soon others joined on the stage leaving the crowd pushing against each other.

Sometime later Chakraborty found that his wallet was missing and immediately informed the BJP leaders, who made repeated announcements from the stage, appealing people to return the actor's wallet. But, nobody came forward to hand over the purse. After which, Chakraborty ended the programme and left.

Later at a press conference, Chakraborty said, "I am witnessing the scene changing in Jharkhand. I played the role of a tribal in my first film, where my name was 'Ghinuwa'. Hence the tribals of Jharkhand will definitely support me and form the BJP government here," he said.

A week back, an FIR was lodged against Chakraborty for allegedly making provocative remarks at a programme in Kolkata during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's West Bengal tour. He had retaliated against the alleged threats issued by Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir during the Lok Sabha polls.

Pakistani don Shahzad Bhatti has now released a video threatening Chakraborty, asking him to apologise for his comments against Muslims within 15 days. When asked, Chakraborty said, "I have not said anything for which I have to apologise. I have never made any statement in my life that incites communal hatred. My statement has been presented in a distorted manner."

