Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: JMM Vs BJP Showdown As Polling For 38 Constituencies Begins At 7 AM

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live: JMM's Basant Soren Vs BJP's Sunil Soren In Dumka

People queue up outside a polling booth in Dumka as they await their turn to cast vote for the second and final phase of the state assembly elections. Dumka has been one of the strongholds of the JMM. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and its voters are primarily from tribal communities, with a mix of backward classes, minorities, and upper castes.

Basant Soren, the sitting MLA from Dumka and son of JMM president Shibu Soren, is seeking re-election. Sunil Soren, a former BJP MP, has been fielded by the party to challenge the JMM in Dumka. Babu Ram Murmu is contesting from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Dumka has a total of 2,59,079 voters including 1,26,903 male voters and 1,32,175 female voters.

In the 2020 Assembly by-election, Basant Soren (JMM) won the seat with 80,559 votes, against Louis Marandi (BJP), who secured 73,717 votes. As many as 236 polling booths have been set here for the polls.