Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Jharkhand to participate with full enthusiasm in the voting taking place on Wednesday. "Today is the second and last phase of the great festival of democracy in Jharkhand. I urge all voters to participate in it enthusiastically and create a new record of voting. On this occasion, I especially congratulate all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Your every vote is the strength of the state," PM Modi wrote on his post on X.
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: JMM Vs BJP Showdown As Polling For 38 Constituencies Begins At 7 AM
Ranchi: The INDIA bloc and the NDA will lock horns as Jharkhand began polls in 38 of the total 81 assembly seats at 7 am, marking the conclusion of polling in the state. The first phase took place on November 13 and the counting of votes for both phases is set for November 23.
It is to be noted that this second phase will decide the electoral fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM), his wife Kalpana Soren (JMM), and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) among other prominent candidates in the fray.
Polling started in 14,218 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm. However, polling across 31 booths will end at 4 pm. A total of 1.23 crore voters including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third gender voters are eligible to vote in this second phase of polls today. A total of 528 candidates including 472 men, 55 women and a third gender person are participating in this electoral battle.
The constituencies that are going to poll today are RajmahalBorio (ST). Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Pakaur, Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Nala, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Madhupur, Sarath, Deoghar (SC), Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama, Ramgarh, Mandu, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Jamua (SC), Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Bokaro, Chandankiyari (SC), Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara, Silli, and Khijri (ST).
In the 2019 assembly elections, the JMM emerged victorious with 30 seats and the BJP secured 25 seats, down from 37 in 2014. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance had a clean sweep with 47 seats.
PM Modi Urges Voters In Jharkhand To Vote With Full Enthusiasm
झारखंड में आज लोकतंत्र के महापर्व का दूसरा और आखिरी चरण है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी करें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे अपने सभी युवा साथियों का मैं विशेष अभिनंदन करता हूं। आपका एक-एक मत राज्य की ताकत है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live: JMM MP Nalin Soren Says His Party Will Come Back Again
JMM MP Nalin Soren says, "I want to continue with my tradition of voting early...Whoever is elected as the MLA, I would like to tell them to carry on with the tradition...People would vote on the issue of development...My Government would remain in power..."
#WATCH | #JharkhandAssemblyPolls2024 | Dumka: JMM MP Nalin Soren says, "I want to continue with my tradition of voting early...Whoever is elected as the MLA, I would like to tell them to carry on with the tradition...People would vote on the issue of development...My Government… pic.twitter.com/2L2SfLa4lY— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live: BJP's Dhanbad Candidate Hopeful of Party's Win
BJP candidate from Dhanbad Assembly, Raj Sinha says, "As per the current trend and seeing the huge number of voters, it is clear that BJP is going to form its government in this election. We raised the issue of Bangladesh (infiltrators) because it is the truth and the people need to know about it and its consequences..."
#WATCH | #JharkhandAssemblyPolls2024 | BJP candidate from Dhanbad Assembly, Raj Sinha says, "As per the current trend and seeing the huge number of voters, it is clear that BJP is going to form its government in this election. We raised the issue of Bangladesh (infiltrators)… pic.twitter.com/Pt2paNscTg— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live: JMM's Basant Soren Vs BJP's Sunil Soren In Dumka
People queue up outside a polling booth in Dumka as they await their turn to cast vote for the second and final phase of the state assembly elections. Dumka has been one of the strongholds of the JMM. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and its voters are primarily from tribal communities, with a mix of backward classes, minorities, and upper castes.
Basant Soren, the sitting MLA from Dumka and son of JMM president Shibu Soren, is seeking re-election. Sunil Soren, a former BJP MP, has been fielded by the party to challenge the JMM in Dumka. Babu Ram Murmu is contesting from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Dumka has a total of 2,59,079 voters including 1,26,903 male voters and 1,32,175 female voters.
In the 2020 Assembly by-election, Basant Soren (JMM) won the seat with 80,559 votes, against Louis Marandi (BJP), who secured 73,717 votes. As many as 236 polling booths have been set here for the polls.
#WATCH | #JharkhandElection2024 | People queue up outside a polling booth in Dumka as they await their turn to cast vote for the second and final phase of the state assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/JVN7PD1sDe— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Voters Start To Queue Up Outside Polling Booth In Silli
The second phase of voting will decide the electoral fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren (both JMM), and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) besides more than 500 other candidates who are contesting in 38 of the total 81 assembly seats.
The Silli Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 61 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto will be facing stiff competition from his long-time rival and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Amit Mahto.
BJP-Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi: People Here Want To Change Hemant Soren-Led JMM Govt
BJP-Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi said that the mood of the people in Jharkhand is to change Hemant Soren led JMM govt as they have gone through pain in these five years. He said, "A few days back I-T department raided many locations related to the PA of the CM. It's not possible without black money, if someone is this much dipped in corruption what option does he have instead of making allegations against some of our leaders. BJP-NDA will get more than 51 seats, and we are going to form the govt."
#WATCH | #JharkhandAssemblyElections2024 | BJP-Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi says, "The mood of the people in Jharkhand is to change Hemant Soren led JMM govt as they have gone through pain in these 5 years ...A few days back I-T department raided many locations related to… pic.twitter.com/kJysHtMVwx— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
Jharkhand Assembly Elections Live: Mock Polling Being Done At Polling Booth In Giridih
In the second and final phase of voting for Jharkhand Assembly Election held today, as many as 38 constituencies across 12 districts are going to polls. BJP candidate from Giridih assembly constituency is Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi while the AJSU has fielded Chandra Prakash Choudhary. In 2019, JMM candidate Sudivya Kumar won the Giridih seat by a margin of 15,884 votes.
