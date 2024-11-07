ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM Tops In Progress Report Of Political Parties

The main contest in the upcoming polls is believed to be between JMM and BJP. However, as per the past performances since the formation of Jharkhand state, JMM has been improving in every election. Despite fluctuations in the vote share and winning constituencies, JMM has been proving itself better.

How has each party performed in the assembly elections held so far after the formation of Jharkhand? Know in this report.

Ranchi: As the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 are inching closer, every party is trying hard to woo voters, be it Jharkhand Mukhti Morcha (JMM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), or Janata Dal-United (JDU).

Year Contestants Won Votes Polled Vote Share (In %) 2005 40 2 284921 2.81 2009 54 5 526231 5.12 2014 8 5 510277 3.74 2019 53 2 1219535 8.22

BJP Emeged As Single-Largest Party In 2005 Polls

In 2005, when the first assembly elections were held after the formation of Jharkhand, the BJP became the largest party with a spectacular victory. It had contested 63 seats and won 30 seats with a vote share of 23.57 per cent.

On the other hand, JMM contested 49 seats and managed to win 17 seats with a vote share of 14.29 per cent. Congress finished third, winning nine seats after contesting 41 seats. Its vote share was 12 per cent.

Similarly, AJSU also fielded its candidates for 40 seats, but it could win only 2 seats in the 2005 polls.



In 2009, JMM And BJP Have Same Seat Count

In the 2009 assembly elections, both the BJP and the JMM won 18 seats each. But the BJP won 18 seats after contesting 67, while JMM contested 78 seats. The saffron party also performed much better than JMM, with a vote share of 20.18 as compared to 15.20 per cent votes for JMM.

Congress was in second place in this election as it had fielded candidates for 61 seats and won 14 seats with a vote share of 16.16 per cent. The AJSU again finished third, as it had won five seats among 54 seats.

BJP-AJSU Combine Triumphs

In the 2014 assembly elections, the BJP and AJSU alliance won 42 seats. This was the first time an alliance had won an absolute majority in Jharkhand.

Among the total seats, BJP had fielded candidates on 72 seats and won 37 with 31.8 per cent vote share. AJSU contested on 8 seats and won on 5 getting 3.74 per cent votes.

JMM had fielded its candidates for 79 seats in the 2014 elections, but only 19 of its candidates could win, with the party securing 20.78 per cent votes.

Similarly, Congress had fielded its candidates for 62 seats, but only 6 candidates were successful in winning with 10.64 per cent votes.

JMM Tops The Tally, Winning 30 Seats

In the 2019 elections, JMM, Congress, and RJD formed a grand alliance and won 47 seats. The significant thing in this election was that JMM gave its best performance and managed to win 30 out of 43 seats. It also got a vote share of 18.98 per cent. Congress had fielded its candidates on 31 seats, out of which they had 16 with a vote share of 14.07 per cent. Its ally RJD fielded its candidates for 7 seats but could win only one seat.

On the other hand, BJP contested 79 seats in 2019 and became the second-largest party by winning 25 seats. In this election, the BJP has a vote share of 33.83 per cent votes. AJSU contested on its own and fielded its candidates in 53 seats, but only two of its candidates were able to win, securing a vote share of 8.22 per cent.