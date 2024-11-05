Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Expels 30 Leaders For Rebellious Activities

Ranchi: Ahead of the two-phase assembly elections, Jharkhand BJP has expelled 30 rebellious leaders for six years for filing nominations against the candidates authorised by the saffron party. The instruction was issued by state president Babulal Marandi.

The expelled leaders were helming important positions with greater responsibilities. More such stern actions are expected as the party has decided to become harsh with leaders involved in anti-party activities.

According to sources in the party unit, some leaders miffed with the ticket distribution have been pacified by the senior leaders but still some are crossing the party line. The BJP is in the process of identifying the members who can sabotage the party's prospects in the upcoming polls.

The tribal state is bustling with political activities as national and senior leaders across party lines are descending here to attend rallies in support of their respective party candidates.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the BJP was a mighty rocket that would take Jharkhand to newer heights, terming the JMM-led coalition Diwali's "fused crackers". Addressing an election rally in Ranchi's Hatia, Singh said it was amply clear who would form government in the state after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's proposer Mandal Murmu deserted the "sinking ship" of JMM to join the BJP.

"The festival of Diwali has just concluded. The JMM, Congress and RJD are fused Diwali crackers now. BJP is a mighty rocket that alone will take Jharkhand to newer heights," he said. Taking a dig at the state's ruling party over allegations of corruption against it, Singh said JMM meant 'Jamkar Malai Maro' (skim the cream). He alleged that the JMM "sucks blood of tribals", and works against their interests.

On the other hand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the saffron camp of trying to grab power to "plunder" the state's coal and other mineral resources. He alleged that the number of BJP leaders congregating in poll-bound Jharkhand is "higher than the total number of candidates", showing that the saffron party wanted to "snatch power from a tribal chief minister".

He also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'jhootho ke sardar' (head of liars). "The BJP is eying Jharkhand's 'black gold' (coal) and seeking to plunder its mineral resources. Their intention is not the welfare of the people. The BJP talks about infiltration, and why can't its governments at the Centre and in Assam act against illegal immigrants," Kharge alleged.