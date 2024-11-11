ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: All Eyes On First 'Reserved' Phase Of Voting

Out of 37 reserved seats in Jharkhand assembly, 20 will go to polls in the 1st phase on Nov 13 and remaining on Nov 20.

Supporters of various parties raise party flags during Jharkhand assembly election campaigning
Supporters of various parties raise party flags during Jharkhand assembly election campaigning (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Ranchi: In the upcoming two-phase Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, the first phase of voting will be closely watched when 20 out of the 38 reserved seats will go to the polls.

Voting will be held for 43 seats in the first phase on November 13 and 38 in the second phase on November 20. Counting will be held for all the 81 seats on November 23.

All Eyes On 'Reserved' First Phase

Significantly, voting will be held on most of the reserved seats in the first phase. These include 20 ST (Ghatsila, Potka, Saraikela, Chaibasa, Manjhgaon, Jagannathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, Kolebira, Lohardaga and Manika) seats and six SC (Simaria, Chatra, Jugsalai, Kanke, Latehar, Chhatarpur) seats. In the first phase, INDIA bloc occupies 18 out of 20 ST seats and NDA only two seats giving the initial edge to the Congress-JMM alliance. Out of the six SC seats going to polls in the first phase, both the alliances have won three seats each.

In the first phase, out of the 43 seats where elections are going to be held on November 13, NDA has 17 seats whereas INDIA bloc has 26 seats.

In the second phase, elections are to be held on the remaining 38 seats on November 20. This includes the entire Santhal area. Out of the seats going to polls in the second phase, NDA has 16 seats while the remaining 22 seats are in the INDIA bloc's camp.

BJP and JMM's test in the 2nd phase

In the second phase, elections will be held on the remaining eight ST and three SC reserved seats. All the eight reserved ST seats going to the polls in the second phase (Borio, Barhet, Littipara, Maheshpur, Shikaripara, Dumka, Jama and Khijri) are in the kitty of INDIA bloc. While three SC (Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari) seats are in the account of BJP.

Read more:

  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: In A First, Reputation Of Five Former CMs At Stake
  2. BJP's 'Parivaarvaad' Paradox In Jharkhand Assembly Elections; 5 Out Of Nine Nepotistic Candidates Belong To Saffron Party

Ranchi: In the upcoming two-phase Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, the first phase of voting will be closely watched when 20 out of the 38 reserved seats will go to the polls.

Voting will be held for 43 seats in the first phase on November 13 and 38 in the second phase on November 20. Counting will be held for all the 81 seats on November 23.

All Eyes On 'Reserved' First Phase

Significantly, voting will be held on most of the reserved seats in the first phase. These include 20 ST (Ghatsila, Potka, Saraikela, Chaibasa, Manjhgaon, Jagannathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, Kolebira, Lohardaga and Manika) seats and six SC (Simaria, Chatra, Jugsalai, Kanke, Latehar, Chhatarpur) seats. In the first phase, INDIA bloc occupies 18 out of 20 ST seats and NDA only two seats giving the initial edge to the Congress-JMM alliance. Out of the six SC seats going to polls in the first phase, both the alliances have won three seats each.

In the first phase, out of the 43 seats where elections are going to be held on November 13, NDA has 17 seats whereas INDIA bloc has 26 seats.

In the second phase, elections are to be held on the remaining 38 seats on November 20. This includes the entire Santhal area. Out of the seats going to polls in the second phase, NDA has 16 seats while the remaining 22 seats are in the INDIA bloc's camp.

BJP and JMM's test in the 2nd phase

In the second phase, elections will be held on the remaining eight ST and three SC reserved seats. All the eight reserved ST seats going to the polls in the second phase (Borio, Barhet, Littipara, Maheshpur, Shikaripara, Dumka, Jama and Khijri) are in the kitty of INDIA bloc. While three SC (Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari) seats are in the account of BJP.

Read more:

  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: In A First, Reputation Of Five Former CMs At Stake
  2. BJP's 'Parivaarvaad' Paradox In Jharkhand Assembly Elections; 5 Out Of Nine Nepotistic Candidates Belong To Saffron Party

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND RESERVED SEATSRESERVED SEATS JHARKHANDJHARKHAND ASSEMBLY POLLSJHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.