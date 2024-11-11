Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: All Eyes On First 'Reserved' Phase Of Voting

Ranchi: In the upcoming two-phase Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, the first phase of voting will be closely watched when 20 out of the 38 reserved seats will go to the polls.

Voting will be held for 43 seats in the first phase on November 13 and 38 in the second phase on November 20. Counting will be held for all the 81 seats on November 23.

All Eyes On 'Reserved' First Phase

Significantly, voting will be held on most of the reserved seats in the first phase. These include 20 ST (Ghatsila, Potka, Saraikela, Chaibasa, Manjhgaon, Jagannathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, Kolebira, Lohardaga and Manika) seats and six SC (Simaria, Chatra, Jugsalai, Kanke, Latehar, Chhatarpur) seats. In the first phase, INDIA bloc occupies 18 out of 20 ST seats and NDA only two seats giving the initial edge to the Congress-JMM alliance. Out of the six SC seats going to polls in the first phase, both the alliances have won three seats each.

In the first phase, out of the 43 seats where elections are going to be held on November 13, NDA has 17 seats whereas INDIA bloc has 26 seats.

In the second phase, elections are to be held on the remaining 38 seats on November 20. This includes the entire Santhal area. Out of the seats going to polls in the second phase, NDA has 16 seats while the remaining 22 seats are in the INDIA bloc's camp.

BJP and JMM's test in the 2nd phase

In the second phase, elections will be held on the remaining eight ST and three SC reserved seats. All the eight reserved ST seats going to the polls in the second phase (Borio, Barhet, Littipara, Maheshpur, Shikaripara, Dumka, Jama and Khijri) are in the kitty of INDIA bloc. While three SC (Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari) seats are in the account of BJP.