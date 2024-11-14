ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: After First Phase, INDIA Bloc Eyes 30 Seats

New Delhi: A day after the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, an upbeat INDIA bloc claimed the ruling alliance was likely to win around 30 out of 43 seats. The remaining 38 seats will go to polls on November 20. The results for all 81 seats will be declared on November 23.

The elections are crucial for the bloc which is locked in a close contest with the BKP-led NDA which hopes to retain power in the tribal state, especially after Congress performed poorly in the recent Haryana and UT Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Congress insiders say the first phase registered 65 per cent voting which was better than the previous elections and looked good for the ruling alliance. Feedback from booth-level party workers across constituencies showed that the ruling alliance had done well and would get around 30 seats.

"The first phase of polling was very good. INDIA bloc will win around 27 to 30 of 43 seats. Voters have responded positively to the welfare agenda of the state government," AICC observer for Jharkhand B K Hari Prasad told ETV Bharat.

Congress insiders believe out of the 43 seats, the Congress will win over 10 seats, the JMM 15 seats and the RJD two.