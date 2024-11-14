Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: After First Phase, INDIA Bloc Eyes 30 Seats

New Delhi: A day after the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, an upbeat INDIA bloc claimed the ruling alliance was likely to win around 30 out of 43 seats. The remaining 38 seats will go to polls on November 20. The results for all 81 seats will be declared on November 23.
The elections are crucial for the bloc which is locked in a close contest with the BKP-led NDA which hopes to retain power in the tribal state, especially after Congress performed poorly in the recent Haryana and UT Jammu and Kashmir elections.
Congress insiders say the first phase registered 65 per cent voting which was better than the previous elections and looked good for the ruling alliance. Feedback from booth-level party workers across constituencies showed that the ruling alliance had done well and would get around 30 seats.
"The first phase of polling was very good. INDIA bloc will win around 27 to 30 of 43 seats. Voters have responded positively to the welfare agenda of the state government," AICC observer for Jharkhand B K Hari Prasad told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders believe out of the 43 seats, the Congress will win over 10 seats, the JMM 15 seats and the RJD two.
Former Jharkhand unit chief Rajesh Thakur echoed similar views but noted that the ruling coalition will have to avoid complacency till the second phase where 38 seats will go to polls on November 20.
"We are confident of the bloc's advantage and hopeful of winning around 27 seats this time which would be the same as the Congress and the JMM had won in the 2019 elections. The actual result could be an addition or deletion of one to two seats. We may lose a few seats that we held but will also gain a few,” Thakur said.
"The voters responded to the welfare schemes of the state government and the numbers look good but this is a closely-fought election and we need to shun overconfidence till voting for the second phase is over," he said.
In the second phase, the Congress will contest in 12 seats and is banking on an aggressive campaign by Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is also contesting from Wayanad.
"Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in the tribal state on November 15. There is a lot of demand for Priyanka Gandhi to campaign and her visit may soon happen as campaigning for phase two ends on November 18. Our positive agenda will continue despite the BJP’s attempts to polarise the electorate by flagging the issue of infiltrators," said a senior AICC functionary.
Also Read: