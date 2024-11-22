Battleground Jharkhand: Stage Set For Counting Of Votes Polled In Assembly Election 2024

Ranchi: The counting of votes will be taken up at 8 am in the designated counting centres setup across the state will seal the fate of Jharkhand on as to who will form the next government.
Counting will begin with postal ballots and the EVM votes will be taken up from 8.30 am onwards and the trends are likely to emerge from 9 am onwards.
The state has recorded a voter turnout of a record 67.74 per cent. It will top the chart as the highest in 24 years since the formation of the state and sit there until there is any contender from future elections.
"Preparations are on for the counting day on November 23. Elaborate counting arrangements have been made at all the counting centres and observers have been appointed for each Assembly constituency separately. Each table will be headed by an ARO to ensure fair counting of postal ballots," PTI quoted an Election Commission official as saying.
"The entire process will take place transparently under the full glare of the media and candidates or their agents, who are encouraged to keep a close watch on the process," he said. The official added that strong rooms have been fortified with adequate security. The counting process will be subject to video surveillance which is aimed at ensuring transparency.
"Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, and trends will start coming from 9-9.15 am," the official added.
The state went to polls in two phases – November 13 and 20. In the first phase, 43 constituencies went to polls and 38 in the second phase, covering all 81 seats.
What exit polls say?
The electoral battle was largely bipolar - between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA. The Hemant Soren-led alliance seeks to retain power and the latter hopes to wrest it from the ruling dispensation.
While some exit polls predict that the BJP-led NDA is likely to oust the ruling JMM-led coalition, others forecast the return of the INDIA alliance in Jharkhand.
Seats to watch out for
The electoral fight in the state saw a total of 1,211 candidates in the fray. Focus will be on key seats that will see high-volt battle, deciding the electoral fates of prominent politicians.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren contested from Barhait, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, while the Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) is in the fray from Chandankiyari. Babulal Marandi from the BJP is fighting from Dhanwar and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato from the JMM is in Nala.
Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress is contesting from Mahagama, Sita Soren (sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren) from Jamtara, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli, and former chief minister Champai Soren from Seraikela.
Issues Vs Promises
The NDA leaders were accusing the JMM-led coalition of indulging in corruption and having failed in stopping infiltration of Bangladeshis. They did not spare anyone in the party leadership ranks beginning from Hemant who has been enlarged on bail by the Supreme Court in an Enforcement Directorate(ED) case.
JMM was seen wooing voters with promises of welfare schemes and training its guns on the BJP-led Centre for "unleashing" its agencies such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) against its political rivals. Hemant Soren's accusation rang out against the saffron camp, which he said had spent over Rs 500 crore on "malicious campaigns" against him.
The BJP plank
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, and chief ministers of several states, attacked the JMM-led coalition during their extensive election rallies. Soren who spent five months in jail in the ED case became their easy target.
Removal of Champai Soren as chief minister was one of the primary poll plank that the saffron party is hoping to capitalise on. They made it as an issue of how a tribal leader was insulted by the JMM-led coalition.
Congress counter
BJP's slogan "ek rahenge toh safe range" (if we remain united, we will be safe) was mocked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He translated it as the "unity" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and billionaires like Ambani.
The INDIA-bloc campaign was spearheaded by Rahul, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren. They were mostly focused on reiterating the welfare schemes.
The past
In the 2019 Assembly Elections, JMM bagged 19 of the 28 ST reserved seats, Congress secured 6, BJP won 2, and JVM(P) bagged 1. Of the nine SC seats, JMM won 2, BJP 6, and RJD secured 1. Overall JMM won 30 seats, BJP finished second with 25, down by 12 in 2014. The JMM-combine managed to mop up 47 seats.
This time, the NDA has fielded candidates in 68 seats, while allies AJSU Party has 10, JD(U) has 2, and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) has 1. Of the INDIA bloc, JMM has fielded candidates in 43 seats, Congress in 30, RJD in 6, and CPI(ML) in 4, with some friendly contests on certain seats.