Battleground Jharkhand: Stage Set For Counting Of Votes Polled In Assembly Election 2024

Ranchi: The counting of votes will be taken up at 8 am in the designated counting centres setup across the state will seal the fate of Jharkhand on as to who will form the next government.

Counting will begin with postal ballots and the EVM votes will be taken up from 8.30 am onwards and the trends are likely to emerge from 9 am onwards.

The state has recorded a voter turnout of a record 67.74 per cent. It will top the chart as the highest in 24 years since the formation of the state and sit there until there is any contender from future elections.

"Preparations are on for the counting day on November 23. Elaborate counting arrangements have been made at all the counting centres and observers have been appointed for each Assembly constituency separately. Each table will be headed by an ARO to ensure fair counting of postal ballots," PTI quoted an Election Commission official as saying.

"The entire process will take place transparently under the full glare of the media and candidates or their agents, who are encouraged to keep a close watch on the process," he said. The official added that strong rooms have been fortified with adequate security. The counting process will be subject to video surveillance which is aimed at ensuring transparency.

"Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, and trends will start coming from 9-9.15 am," the official added.

The state went to polls in two phases – November 13 and 20. In the first phase, 43 constituencies went to polls and 38 in the second phase, covering all 81 seats.

What exit polls say?

The electoral battle was largely bipolar - between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA. The Hemant Soren-led alliance seeks to retain power and the latter hopes to wrest it from the ruling dispensation.

While some exit polls predict that the BJP-led NDA is likely to oust the ruling JMM-led coalition, others forecast the return of the INDIA alliance in Jharkhand.

Seats to watch out for

The electoral fight in the state saw a total of 1,211 candidates in the fray. Focus will be on key seats that will see high-volt battle, deciding the electoral fates of prominent politicians.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren contested from Barhait, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, while the Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) is in the fray from Chandankiyari. Babulal Marandi from the BJP is fighting from Dhanwar and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato from the JMM is in Nala.