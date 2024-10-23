ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: JMM Releases First List Of Candidates As Hemant Soren Aims To Retain Barhait

JMM has announced its first list of 35 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, fielding Hemant Soren from Barhait and Kalpana Soren from Gandey.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with other JMM leaders (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its first list of 35 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections fielding Chief Minister Hemant Soren from the Barhait constituency and his wife Kalpana Soren from Gandey. The election will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with results expected on November 23.

Hemant Soren, the sitting MLA for Barhait in Sahibganj district, won the seat in the 2019 election by a margin of 25,740 votes against BJP's Simon Malto. Kalpana Soren secured the Gandey bypoll with a victory margin of 27,149 votes over BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma, following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Among the notable candidates, Basant Sore, the Chief Minister's brother, will contest from Dumka, where he previously won against BJP's Lois Marandi by over 6,842 votes. Assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto will contest from Nala, where he won with a margin of 3,520 votes in the last elections. Minister Mithlesh Thakur will represent Garhwa, while other candidates include Sonu Sudivya from Giridih and Baby Devi from Dumri.

The 35 assembly seats on which JMM has finalised its candidates are as follows:

S.NoCandidate Name Constituency
1Hemant SorenBarhet
2 MT RajaRajmahal
3Dhananjay SorenBorio
4Hemlal MurmuLittipara
5Stephen MarandiMaheshpur
6Alok SorenShikaripara
7Rabindranath MahatoNala
8Basant SorenDumka
9Hafizul HasanMadhupur
10Uday Shankar Singh alias Chunna SinghSarath
11Kalpana Murmu SorenGandey
12Sonu SudivyaGiridih
13Baby DeviDumri
14Umakant RajakChandankyari
15Mathura MahatoTundi
16Sameer MohantyBaharagora
17Ramdas SorenGhatshila
18Sanjib SardarPotka
19Mangal KalindiJugsalai
20Savita MahatoIchagarh
21Deepak BiruaChaibasa
22Jagat ManjhiManoharpur
23Niral PurtiMajhgaon
24Dashrath GagraiKharsawan
25Vikas MundaTamar
26Sudeep GudiyaTorpa
27Bhushan TirkeyGumla
28Baijnath RamLatehar
29Mithilesh ThakurGarhwa
30Kedar HazraJamua
31Anant Pratap DevBhawanathpur
32Manoj ChandraSimaria
33Amit MahatoSilli
34Janaki YadavBarkattha
35Nizamuddin AnsariDhanwar

The JMM is part of the INDIA bloc, competing alongside the Congress for 70 of the 81 seats, with the RJD and Left parties contesting the remaining 11. The BJP is expected to contest 68 seats, with AJSU Party taking 19, JD(U) contesting 2, and LJP (Ram Vilas) fielding 1 candidate.

Nomination papers for the 43 assembly constituencies voting on November 13 began on October 20 and will continue until October 25. Approximately 2.60 crore voters, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters, are eligible to participate in the elections. The JMM has yet to announce candidates for several key constituencies, including Ranchi and Bishnupur, leaving room for further developments in the electoral landscape.

