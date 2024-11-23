Ranchi: Will Mahua Maji Take Revenge In Her Rematch With BJP's CP Singh?

The Jharkhand assembly election result 2024 today (November 23) will reveal the electoral fate of JMM Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji who's contesting against BJP veteran CP Singh, who has held the seat since 1997. One of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, the Ranchi assembly constituency is classified as a general category seat. It is located within Ranchi district and is one of six assembly segments under the Ranchi Parliamentary constituency.

Maji, a former chairperson of the Jharkhand Women’s Commission and a notable figure in literature, will attempt to break JMM's poll jinx by ending BJP’s long-standing control of Ranchi in the 2024 elections. The rematch between Maji and Singh again in 2024 is set to be a closely watched contest in Jharkhand’s political landscape. BJP candidates have held this seat since 1990.



Electorate size

As per the 2011 census, the district has a population of 2,914,253, with a literacy rate of 77.13%. Linguistically, 30.23% of the population speaks Sadri, followed by 28.08% who speak Hindi. Ranchi registered 52.27% polling this time.



Who won last time?

Maji lost the seat in the 2019 Assembly elections to Singh narrowly. The BJP leader won by a margin of 5,904 votes. Singh secured 79,646 votes, while Maji received 73,742. Despite losing, Maji was later appointed to the Rajya Sabha, highlighting her continued influence within the JMM.