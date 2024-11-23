ETV Bharat / state

Mandu: Will Cong's Jaiprakash Patel, A BJP Turncoat, Carry His Father's Legacy In Changing Jersey?

Jaiprakash earlier defended the reason for his deserting BJP saying he wanted to fulfil the dreams of his late father Tek Lal Mahto, an-ex MP.

Mandu: Will Cong's Jaiprakash Patel, A BJP Turncoat, Carry His Father's Legacy In Changing Jersy?
Jaiprakash Patel. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Considered a JMM bastion, Mandu assemly seat, which remained a bone of contention between Congress and JMM, is witnessing a contest between Jaiprakash Patel, who is defending his seat, and Nirmal Mahto from All Jharkhand Students Union(AJSU). The AJSU draws its inspiration from tribal leader Birsa Munda like the JMM, which claims of a good support base among the Kudmi Mahto community, comprising 15% of Jharkhand's population.

Jaiprakash Patel earlier defended the reason for his deserting BJP saying he wanted to fulfil the dreams of his late father Tek Lal Mahto, a former MP. The father-son duo have been winning the Mandu assembly seat between them for the past four decades. According to Patel, he made the switch because he had been unable to find a reflection of his father’s ideology in the NDA.

Electorate size

There were a total of 4,25,441 registered voters on the electoral rolls for the 2024 Assembly election in Mandu Assembly constituency, of which 2,17,792 were male, 2,07,638 female and 11 of the third gender. Mandu witnessed 64.97 % polling this time.

Who won last time?

In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP's Jai Prakash Bhai Patel won with 49,855 votes. In the 2019 assembly elections, Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, who contested in BJP ticket but changed jersy this time, won with 49,855 votes. AJSU's Nirmal Mahto got 47,793 votes, while JMM's Ram Prakash Bhai Patel secured 44,768 votes.

Considered a JMM bastion, Mandu assemly seat, which remained a bone of contention between Congress and JMM, is witnessing a contest between Jaiprakash Patel, who is defending his seat, and Nirmal Mahto from All Jharkhand Students Union(AJSU). The AJSU draws its inspiration from tribal leader Birsa Munda like the JMM, which claims of a good support base among the Kudmi Mahto community, comprising 15% of Jharkhand's population.

Jaiprakash Patel earlier defended the reason for his deserting BJP saying he wanted to fulfil the dreams of his late father Tek Lal Mahto, a former MP. The father-son duo have been winning the Mandu assembly seat between them for the past four decades. According to Patel, he made the switch because he had been unable to find a reflection of his father’s ideology in the NDA.

Electorate size

There were a total of 4,25,441 registered voters on the electoral rolls for the 2024 Assembly election in Mandu Assembly constituency, of which 2,17,792 were male, 2,07,638 female and 11 of the third gender. Mandu witnessed 64.97 % polling this time.

Who won last time?

In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP's Jai Prakash Bhai Patel won with 49,855 votes. In the 2019 assembly elections, Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, who contested in BJP ticket but changed jersy this time, won with 49,855 votes. AJSU's Nirmal Mahto got 47,793 votes, while JMM's Ram Prakash Bhai Patel secured 44,768 votes.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAIPRAKASH PATELCONGRESSNIRMAL MAHTOAJSUJHARKHAND ELECTION RESULT 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.