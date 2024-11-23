Mandu: Will Cong's Jaiprakash Patel, A BJP Turncoat, Carry His Father's Legacy In Changing Jersey?

Considered a JMM bastion, Mandu assemly seat, which remained a bone of contention between Congress and JMM, is witnessing a contest between Jaiprakash Patel, who is defending his seat, and Nirmal Mahto from All Jharkhand Students Union(AJSU). The AJSU draws its inspiration from tribal leader Birsa Munda like the JMM, which claims of a good support base among the Kudmi Mahto community, comprising 15% of Jharkhand's population.

Jaiprakash Patel earlier defended the reason for his deserting BJP saying he wanted to fulfil the dreams of his late father Tek Lal Mahto, a former MP. The father-son duo have been winning the Mandu assembly seat between them for the past four decades. According to Patel, he made the switch because he had been unable to find a reflection of his father’s ideology in the NDA.

Electorate size

There were a total of 4,25,441 registered voters on the electoral rolls for the 2024 Assembly election in Mandu Assembly constituency, of which 2,17,792 were male, 2,07,638 female and 11 of the third gender. Mandu witnessed 64.97 % polling this time.

Who won last time?

In the 2019 assembly elections, Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, who contested in BJP ticket but changed jersy this time, won with 49,855 votes. AJSU's Nirmal Mahto got 47,793 votes, while JMM's Ram Prakash Bhai Patel secured 44,768 votes.