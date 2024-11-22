ETV Bharat / state

JMM’s Baidyanath Or BJP's Prakash? Latehar Will Get To Know On November 23

Latehar, one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand falls under the district of the same name, covering an area of 3,660 square kilometers and has a population of approximately 727,000.

This constituency is located in the North Jharkhand region that is located in the East region of the state. This seat can be classified as: Semi-Urban and and the reservation status of this constituency is Scheduled Caste.

A high-stakes rivalry between JMM’s Baidyanath Ram and BJP's Prakash Ram is expected in Latehar assembly constituency. Earlier, Baidyanath had left BJP and joined JMM which gave him ticket.Voters here have traditionally changed their MLA every election cycle. The question remains whether Baidyanath can break this pattern and secure consecutive wins.

Electorates size