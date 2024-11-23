ETV Bharat / state

Battleground Jamtara: Can BJP's Sita Soren Stop Congress' Irfan Ansari From Making Hat-Trick?

Sita, the daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren and the wife of the late Durga Soren. She left the JMM, citing lack of support.

Battleground Jamtara: Can BJP's Sita Soren Stop Congress' Irfan Ansari From Making Hat-Trick?
Jharkhand election result 2024 today (November 23) is going to reveal the winner of Jamtara Assembly segment, which is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 09 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Jamtara Assembly constituency, part of the Dumka (ST) Parliamentary seat, is a general seat. It means it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). As constituency number 09 in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Jamtara has traditionally seen fierce turf fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The seat is currently represented by Congress MLA Irfan Ansari, who has secured consecutive wins in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

The incumbent MLA, seeking a third consecutive term. Ansari has been a popular figure in the region, winning the seat in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. Sita Soren, a strong challenger from the BJP, will take on Ansari. Sita is the daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren and the wife of the late Durga Soren. She left the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) after alleging lack of support and joined the BJP. She hopes to give Ansari a tough fight.


Electorate size
The total electorate for the Jamtara constituency stands at 277,191 eligible voters. Jamtara registered 75.01 % polling this time.

Who won last time?

Congress candidate Irfan Ansari won decisively, securing 112,829 votes (approximately 45.48% of the vote share). His main rival, Birendra Mandal of the BJP, got 74,088 votes (about 29.98%), while independent candidate Tarun Kumar Gupta received 6,219 votes (2.5%).

