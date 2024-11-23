ETV Bharat / state

Battleground Jamtara: Can BJP's Sita Soren Stop Congress' Irfan Ansari From Making Hat-Trick?

Jharkhand election result 2024 today (November 23) is going to reveal the winner of Jamtara Assembly segment, which is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 09 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Jamtara Assembly constituency, part of the Dumka (ST) Parliamentary seat, is a general seat. It means it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). As constituency number 09 in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Jamtara has traditionally seen fierce turf fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The seat is currently represented by Congress MLA Irfan Ansari, who has secured consecutive wins in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

The incumbent MLA, seeking a third consecutive term. Ansari has been a popular figure in the region, winning the seat in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. Sita Soren, a strong challenger from the BJP, will take on Ansari. Sita is the daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren and the wife of the late Durga Soren. She left the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) after alleging lack of support and joined the BJP. She hopes to give Ansari a tough fight.