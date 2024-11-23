ETV Bharat / state

Cong's Banna Gupta Vs JDU's Saryu Roy: Veterans Gun For Glory In Jamshedpur West

In the 2019 assembly elections, Banna Gupta of the Indian National Congress won the seat with 96,778 votes.

Jharkhand election result 2024 today (November 23) is going to see the winner of Jamshedpur (West), a key constituency where Congress has renominated the current MLA and state health minister, 52-year-old Banna Gupta. Janata Dal (U) on the other hand, has nominated 73-year-old Saryu Roy, who currently represents the neighbouring Jamshedpur (East) as an independent MLA, to contest from Jamshedpur (West).The contest in this prestigious constituency is expected to be intense.

Jamshedpur, founded by industrialist Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, is known as the industrial capital of Jharkhand. It houses Tata Steel, one of the largest industrial entities in the region, and Tata Motors, another key industrial player located in the eastern part of the city. The constituency encompassing the Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee (JNAC), Mango Notified Area Committee, and parts of the Tata Steel command area, has long faced issues such as electricity, roads, drinking water, and healthcare. These concerns remain largely unchanged for voters during this election as well.


Who won last time?

In the 2019 assembly elections, Banna Gupta of the Indian National Congress won the seat with 96,778 votes. His main rival, Devendra Nath Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received 74,195 votes, while Rayaz Sharif from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured 8,005 votes.

