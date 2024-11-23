Battle For Jamshedpur East Gets Intense As Raghubar Das Kin Purnima Das Sahu Takes On Cong's Ajay Kumar

Jamshedpur East is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand and comes under the Jamshedpur Lok sabha constituency. It comes under East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vidhyut Baran Mahato won from Jamshedpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 259782 votes by defeating Samir Kumar Mohanty of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

For the upcoming Jamshedpur East Assembly Election in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das, as their candidate. Competing against her, former Jharkhand Congress president Ajoy Kumar will represent the Congress party. Additionally, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) has selected Tarun Kumar Dey as their candidate.



Electorate size

According to Election Commission data, there were 17,4741 voters in the Jamshedpur East constituency, with 93154 male and 81587 female voters. No voters were recorded in the third-gender category. Additionally, 354 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. This time, Jamshedpur east saw a turnout of 56.99 %.



Who won last time?

In 2019, Saryu Roy, an Independent candidate, won the seat by defeating BJP heavyweight Raghubar Das with a margin of 15,833 votes. The main parties in the constituency are the BJP, Congress and the JMM.

