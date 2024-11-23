ETV Bharat / state

Champai Son Babulal of BJP Vs JMM Heavyweight Ramdas: Ghatshila Up For Photo Finish

Ramdas, 61, a two-term MLA, will contest against Babulal, son of ex-CM Champai Soren, who is touted as a 'dark horse' is fielded by BJP.

Champai Son Babulal of BJP Vs JMM Heavyweight Ramdas: Ghatshila Up For Photo Finish
Babulal Soren(middle). (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ghatshila (ST) assembly constituency looks all set for an interesting battle of ballots as the sitting MLA and minister, Ramdas Soren, of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is defending his seat. Replacing former Chief Minister Champai Soren in the Jharkhand state cabinet, Ghatshila MLA Ramdas Soren was sworn in as a minister in Jharkhand's Hemant Soren-led government. Champai Soren, who had taken oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet quit the JMM in August.

Meanwhile, Babulal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who is touted as a 'dark horse' is fielded by BJP. Ramdas, 61, a two-term MLA, is in the fray from Ghatsila for the fourth time in a row. The advantage for the JMM leader is that there’s no Congress candidate in the race.

The poll planks on the table for the candidates are the long-standing demand for the creation of a new district comprising the seven blocks of the sub-division, irrigation facilities, a blood bank, and a professional university. The demand to open the closed copper mines of Kendadih and Rakha, besides the smelter plant in the copper town Musaboni and the speedy progress of the Dhalbhumgarh airport project, are other issues. Ghatshila witnessed 75.85 % polling this year.

Who won last time?

In the 2019 assembly elections, Ramdas Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won the seat with 63,531 votes, followed by BJP’s Lakhan Chandra Mardi with 56,807 votes while AJSU candidate Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu with 31,910 votes.

Ghatshila (ST) assembly constituency looks all set for an interesting battle of ballots as the sitting MLA and minister, Ramdas Soren, of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is defending his seat. Replacing former Chief Minister Champai Soren in the Jharkhand state cabinet, Ghatshila MLA Ramdas Soren was sworn in as a minister in Jharkhand's Hemant Soren-led government. Champai Soren, who had taken oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet quit the JMM in August.

Meanwhile, Babulal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who is touted as a 'dark horse' is fielded by BJP. Ramdas, 61, a two-term MLA, is in the fray from Ghatsila for the fourth time in a row. The advantage for the JMM leader is that there’s no Congress candidate in the race.

The poll planks on the table for the candidates are the long-standing demand for the creation of a new district comprising the seven blocks of the sub-division, irrigation facilities, a blood bank, and a professional university. The demand to open the closed copper mines of Kendadih and Rakha, besides the smelter plant in the copper town Musaboni and the speedy progress of the Dhalbhumgarh airport project, are other issues. Ghatshila witnessed 75.85 % polling this year.

Who won last time?

In the 2019 assembly elections, Ramdas Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won the seat with 63,531 votes, followed by BJP’s Lakhan Chandra Mardi with 56,807 votes while AJSU candidate Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu with 31,910 votes.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BABULAL SORENRAMDAS SORENBJPJMMJHARKHAND ELECTION RESULT 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.