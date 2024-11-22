ETV Bharat / state

Kalpana Soren Favourite Against BJP's newbie Muniya Devi In Gandey

Gandey is another segment, which is in the limelight for the candidature of Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Having made her political debut by winning the byelection for the Gandey seat while her husband was in jail for alleged money laundering earlier this year, Kalpana has catapulted to political spotlight by becoming a star campaigner for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha over the last few months.

The party has shown its confidence in her by fielding her again from the Gandey seat in the Giridih district, which has a large population of both tribals and Muslims. Muniya Devi, a newbie in mainstream politics, has been fielded by the BJP. She joined the BJP in 2023 and is seen as a fresh face for the party in the region.

In the 2024 assembly by-election, Kalpana Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won with 109,827 votes, defeating Dilip Verma from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 82,678 votes. Gandey witnessed 73.36% polling this year.