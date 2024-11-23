ETV Bharat / state

Hemant Son Basant Vs BJP Strongman Sunil Soren: Titans On Dumka Turf War

Dumka awaits tough fight as BJP's Sunil Soren, who had defeated JMM president Shibu Soren, takes on Basant.

Hemant Son Basant Vs BJP Strongman Sunil Soren: Titans On Dumka Turf War
Basant Soren (right) with father Hemant. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Dumka seat.

The seat has traditionally been a stronghold of the JMM, which has played a central role in the state's politics. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and its voters are primarily from tribal communities, with a mix of backward classes, minorities, and upper castes.

Dumka remains a key battleground, with the JMM aiming to retain its stronghold, while the BJP seeks to break into this traditional turf.

Basant Soren, the JMM MLA from Dumka and son of JMM president Shibu Soren, is seeking re-election. He won the seat in a by-election in 2020, defeating BJP’s Louis Marandi by a margin of over 6,800 votes.

Sunil Soren, a former BJP MP, who has a history of defeating the Soren family members, including JMM president Shibu Soren in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and his son Durga Soren in a 2005 assembly election, is fielded by the party to challenge the JMM in Dumka.

Electorate size

Dumka has a total of 2,59,079 voters. The electorate consists of 1,26,903 male voters and 1,32,175 female voters. Dumka saw 70.56 % voting this time.

Who won last time?

In the 2019 Assembly elections, JMM Hemant Soren defeated BJP Lois Marandi garnering 81007 votes. Marandi got 67819 votes. The JMM secured 48.9% of total votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Dumka seat.

The seat has traditionally been a stronghold of the JMM, which has played a central role in the state's politics. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and its voters are primarily from tribal communities, with a mix of backward classes, minorities, and upper castes.

Dumka remains a key battleground, with the JMM aiming to retain its stronghold, while the BJP seeks to break into this traditional turf.

Basant Soren, the JMM MLA from Dumka and son of JMM president Shibu Soren, is seeking re-election. He won the seat in a by-election in 2020, defeating BJP’s Louis Marandi by a margin of over 6,800 votes.

Sunil Soren, a former BJP MP, who has a history of defeating the Soren family members, including JMM president Shibu Soren in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and his son Durga Soren in a 2005 assembly election, is fielded by the party to challenge the JMM in Dumka.

Electorate size

Dumka has a total of 2,59,079 voters. The electorate consists of 1,26,903 male voters and 1,32,175 female voters. Dumka saw 70.56 % voting this time.

Who won last time?

In the 2019 Assembly elections, JMM Hemant Soren defeated BJP Lois Marandi garnering 81007 votes. Marandi got 67819 votes. The JMM secured 48.9% of total votes.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JMMS BASANT SORENBJP STRONGMAN SUNIL SORENJHARKHAND ELECTION RESULT 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.