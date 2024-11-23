ETV Bharat / state

Hemant Son Basant Vs BJP Strongman Sunil Soren: Titans On Dumka Turf War

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Dumka seat.

The seat has traditionally been a stronghold of the JMM, which has played a central role in the state's politics. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and its voters are primarily from tribal communities, with a mix of backward classes, minorities, and upper castes.

Dumka remains a key battleground, with the JMM aiming to retain its stronghold, while the BJP seeks to break into this traditional turf.

Basant Soren, the JMM MLA from Dumka and son of JMM president Shibu Soren, is seeking re-election. He won the seat in a by-election in 2020, defeating BJP’s Louis Marandi by a margin of over 6,800 votes.

Sunil Soren, a former BJP MP, who has a history of defeating the Soren family members, including JMM president Shibu Soren in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and his son Durga Soren in a 2005 assembly election, is fielded by the party to challenge the JMM in Dumka.