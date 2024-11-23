ETV Bharat / state

Babulal Marandi Vs Raj Kumar Yadav: A Gripping Battle In Dhanwar

Dhanwar, a key Assembly constituency in Jharkhand, is set to witness a tough fight. Dhanwar, located in the Giridih district of Jharkhand, has traditionally been a fortress of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, in recent elections, the seat has seen a shift in voting patterns. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM(P) has made significant inroads here, challenging the BJP’s dominance.

Babulal Marandi, ex-Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a senior leader of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), is contesting the Dhanwar seat again. Raj Kumar Yadav, representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)L), is also in the race.

Rajdesh Ratan (JLKM) Rajdesh Ratan is contesting on behalf of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Congress Morcha (JLKM). While his presence in the contest is notable, it is expected that he will primarily play a role in splitting the vote share, especially among the non-BJP voters.



Electorate size