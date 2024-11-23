Who's Winning In Barhait—CM Hemant Soren Or BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom?

All eyes are on the Jharkhand election result 2024 in Barhait, which has gained prominence due to the fact that it is the assembly seat of Jharkahnd Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Located in the Sahibganj district, Barhait, reserved seat for SC and ST candidates, has been a stronghold of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for many years. Hemant, facing a turbulent time due to corruption allegations, is seeking fourth term.

BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom is hoping to challenge Soren's dominance in the region. The BJP has focused heavily on issues like alleged Bangladeshi infiltration and corruption in the state under the current government. Dinesh Soren, a lesser-known candidate from NCP, faces a tough contest against the bigger political players.



Electorate size

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024, Barhait is a part of the 2.59 crore-strong voters. A breakdown shows over 1.31 crore male voters and 1.28 crore female electors across Jharkhand.

Who won last time?

Jharkhand election result 2019 saw Hemant Soren winning the Barhait seat with a total of 73,725 votes, securing 53% of the vote share. His won by a significant margin of of 25,740 votes. This result reflected the groundswell of support for the JMM in the state, especially among the tribal community.