ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Polling Begins Across 43 Constituencies

Ranchi: Polling is underway in 43 of the 81 assembly seats, where 683 candidates are in the fray. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora are among those prominent faces whose electoral fate will be decided in the first phase on Wednesday.

Polling began at 7 am in 43 assembly segments spread across 15 districts, and will continue till 5 pm. The Election Commission of India has announced that the polling will conclude at 4 pm in 950 booths. The Commission has set up 15,344 polling stations for the first phase. Of these, 12,716 booths were set up in rural and 2,628 in urban areas.

As usual, people who join the queue within the prescribed time will be allowed to cast their votes. As per the ECI, a total of 1.37 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Wednesday polling. A lone transgender is fighting the election whereas the rest 683 candidates comprise 73 women and 609 men.

Of the 43 seats that went to polls, 20 were earmarked for Scheduled Tribes and six for Scheduled Castes while the rest 17 are up for grabs for general category candidates. According to Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, all preparations for voting have been completed and polling personnel have reached the stations.

"The responsibility of the entire voting process at 1,152 polling stations will be in the hands of women, Kumar said, adding that 24 booths will be manned by persons with disabilities."

The CEO said a total of Rs 208.78 crore worth of mobile assets including cash were seized since the Model Code of Conduct was implemented.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance is looking to retain power in a tough fight put up by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA. The former is banking on its welfare schemes including Maiyan Samman Yojana to fight anti-incumbency. The saffron party has made an aggressive Hindutva pitch making infiltration as its primary poll plank and accusing the current dispensation of indulging in corruption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma made multiple stops in the state, attacking the ruling JMM-led coalition. Their campaign was focused on 'Roti, Beti, Maati'.

They promised to "drive out infiltrators", implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), dole out Rs 2,100 per month to every woman and create 5 lakh employment opportunities for the youth.