Jharkhand Assembly Adjourned Sine Die Following Ex-CM Shibu Soren's Death: Speaker

The legislators were seen raising slogans such as 'Shibu Soren Amar Rahe' (Long live Shibu Soren).

The Monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die following the death of former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, in Ranchi, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST

Updated : August 4, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Assembly was on Monday adjourned sine die as a mark of respect to former chief minister Shibu Soren, who died in the morning, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said. The 81-year-old tribal leader died at a private hospital in Delhi, marking the end of a political era.

Adjourning the House sine die, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said, "Dishom Guru Shibu Soren left for heavenly abode today... His demise is not only an irreparable loss to Jharkhand but to the nation... He was known for his fight for the poor..." The legislators were seen raising slogans such as 'Shibu Soren Amar Rahe' (Long live Shibu Soren) as soon as the House assembled for the day.

Mahato, in his condolence message, said, "Today is a day of great sorrow and grief for all of us. We are deeply saddened to inform that the great leader of Jharkhand, guide of society, pioneer of the separate Jharkhand state movement and senior politician of the country, former chief minister of Jharkhand, former Union minister, current Rajya Sabha MP, Dishom Guru Shri Shibu Soren ji passed away this morning, on August 4, 2025."

"Shibu Soren, who brought the deprived society of Jharkhand out of darkness and illuminated it with the light of rights and justice, is no more among us. His departure is an irreparable loss not only for Jharkhand but for the entire India -- in the political world, in the social world and for the continuous protest against injustice," he said. The five-day monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly began on August 1.

