AJSU Party Candidate Azhar Islam Escapes Unhurt After Low-Intensity Bomb Hurled At His Convoy

After the attack on Islam's convoy on Saturday, he reached home under tight security and appealed to angry party workers to 'campaign peacefully'.
AJSU Party candidate Azhar Islam (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Pakur: Unknown miscreants on Saturday evening attacked the convoy of Azhar Islam, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party candidate contesting the Pakur assembly seat, near the Kotalpokhar area in the Sahibganj district while he was returning from a Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

The attackers hurled a low-intensity bomb at Islam's car and partially damaged the side window of the four-wheeler. Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said. Police rushed to the spot as soon as information was received and initiated a probe. No arrests have been made so far.

After the attack, Islam reached his home under tight security. He then pacified the angry party workers who were fuming with rage after the incident. He appealed to his workers to campaign peacefully and not to get misled by anyone.

Pakur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said that a low-intensity bomb was used in the attack. "Thankfully, nobody got hurt. An FIR has been registered and we are investigating the matter. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," the SP added.

