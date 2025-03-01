ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: JAC To Hold Re-Exams For Class-10 Hindi, Science Papers On March 7-8

By PTI

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will hold a retest for the Hindi and Science papers for the Class 10 board examinations on March 7-8, an official said on Saturday. The JAC had on February 20 cancelled the examination for the two subjects, after the papers allegedly got leaked on social media, he said.

The Hindi exam will be held on March 7 and the Science test on March 8, according to a notice issued by the JAC. The Jharkhand Police recently arrested 10 people in connection with the alleged paper leak.

The Class-10 (matriculation) and Class-12 (intermediate) board examinations began across Jharkhand on February 11, amid tight security. Over 7.84 lakh students have enrolled to appear for the examinations at 2,086 centres in the state, officials said.

