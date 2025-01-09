ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Cousin

Simdega: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a 20-year-old man, was drunk on Monday night when he committed the crime, police said.

He promised the girl sweets, took her to a closed Anganwadi centre and allegedly raped her, they said.