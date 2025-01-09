ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Cousin

The accused, a 20-year-old man, was drunk on Monday night when he committed the crime, police said.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Simdega: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a 20-year-old man, was drunk on Monday night when he committed the crime, police said.

He promised the girl sweets, took her to a closed Anganwadi centre and allegedly raped her, they said.

He also tried to strangle the girl to death but two youths who were passing by caught him. The girl returned home and narrated the incident to her parents who informed the village head and the local MLA.

An official of the Jaldega police station said the accused was arrested and the girl was sent for medical examination.

A case was lodged and an investigation is underway, they said.

