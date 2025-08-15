4 Persons Suffocated To Death In Jharkhand Septic Tank

Garhwa: Four persons, including three brothers, were suffocated to death while working inside a newly constructed septic tank in Garhwa district of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Nawada village, police said. The victims were identified as Ajay Chaudhary (50), Chandrashekhar Chaudhary (42), and Raju Shekhar Chaudhary (55), the brothers, and Maltu Ram, police said.

An investigation is underway, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Sub Divisional Officer of Garhwa Sanjay Kumar said it was a newly built septic tank, and the incident happened when one after the other, all four persons entered it to clean planks after removing shutterings.

All four were taken out with the help of villagers and rushed to the Garhwa Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said. According to eyewitnesses, the construction work was going on at the house of Raju Shekhar Chaudhary. During this, Maltu Ram first got down in the tank, but did not come out for long. Seeing this, Raju Shekhar Chaudhary went down to look for him, but he also did not come out. After this, worried Ajay Chaudhary and then Chandrashekhar Chaudhary also went down into the tank one by one, but all four were stuck inside.

When the villagers standing nearby came to know that the four were not coming back from inside, they shouted and called the people nearby. After this, the villagers took everyone out after a lot of effort and took them to Garhwa Sadar Hospital, where the doctors declared all four dead. As soon as the information about the accident was received, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Sanjay Kumar, SDPO Neeraj Kumar and Garhwa Police Station in charge Brij Kumar reached the hospital.

"Four persons, who had been brought to the hospital, were found dead. A team has been formed for investigation," Mahrum Yamini, deputy superintendent of Garhwa Sadar Hospital, said.

The villagers believe that the death might have occurred due to suffocation from poisonous gas in the septic tank. The tragedy has plunged Nawada village into mourning, with locals expressing grief and anger over the incident.