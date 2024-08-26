ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 3 Naxals Arrested, Arms And Ammunition Seized

Medininagar (Jharkhand): Three cadres of the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), have been nabbed in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

A rifle, a pistol, six cartridges, three mobile phones and a motorcycle have been seized from their possession, he said. Speaking to reporters, Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said the three red rebels were arrested from near Chetma village in Sarbarwa police station area on Sunday evening when they were on their way to collect extortion money in Tumbagarha.