ETV Bharat / state

Jhansi Medical College Fire: Doctors Shift Injured, Newborn To Different Ward Fearing Infection

Anxious parents waited outside the room where kids were shifted to know health status. They got impatient after doctors disallowed their entry.

Jhansi Medical College Fire: Doctors Shift Injured, Newborn To Different Ward Fearing Inhection
Doctors inspect a newborn at the hospital. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Jhansi: As a safety measure, the injured and other newborn children have been shifted to different wards after at least 10 children were killed in a devastating fire on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NIC) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

One of the largest hospitals in the Bundelkhand region saw horrific scenes of screams and rescue operations soon after the fire broke out at the hospital. The worried parents, family members and relatives kept waiting anxiously to know the health status of the children. Many of them ran out of patience as doctors did not allow them to go inside, fearing infection.

An official said after the horrifying fire incident, the rescued children have been shifted to Ward no 5. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, who rushed to Jhansi on Saturday morning, said a total of 49 children were in the ward, which has a capacity of only 18 beds.

Earlier, District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar said the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, possibly from an electrical short circuit.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took serious note of the incident and asked officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured. PM Narendra Modi, who condoled the death of children, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the PMO said.

“Heartbreaking! The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss,” Modi was quoted as saying in a post on X by the PMO.

Read more

  1. Jhansi Hospital Fire: One More Child Dies Due to Complications of 'Premature' Birth
  2. 'We Don't Want To Re-Admit,' Mothers Hide Newborn Under Blanket At Jhansi Hospital After Fire Tragedy

Jhansi: As a safety measure, the injured and other newborn children have been shifted to different wards after at least 10 children were killed in a devastating fire on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NIC) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

One of the largest hospitals in the Bundelkhand region saw horrific scenes of screams and rescue operations soon after the fire broke out at the hospital. The worried parents, family members and relatives kept waiting anxiously to know the health status of the children. Many of them ran out of patience as doctors did not allow them to go inside, fearing infection.

An official said after the horrifying fire incident, the rescued children have been shifted to Ward no 5. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, who rushed to Jhansi on Saturday morning, said a total of 49 children were in the ward, which has a capacity of only 18 beds.

Earlier, District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar said the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, possibly from an electrical short circuit.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took serious note of the incident and asked officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured. PM Narendra Modi, who condoled the death of children, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the PMO said.

“Heartbreaking! The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss,” Modi was quoted as saying in a post on X by the PMO.

Read more

  1. Jhansi Hospital Fire: One More Child Dies Due to Complications of 'Premature' Birth
  2. 'We Don't Want To Re-Admit,' Mothers Hide Newborn Under Blanket At Jhansi Hospital After Fire Tragedy
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHANSI MEDICAL COLLEGE FIREJHANSI HOSP BABIES SHIFTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.