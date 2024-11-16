ETV Bharat / state

Jhansi Fire Tragedy: Timeline Of Major Fire Accidents In Hospitals Across India

Jhansi: In the backdrop of the devastating fire incident on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NIC) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, one of the largest hospitals in the Bundelkhand region which snuffed out lives of 10 children, ETV Bharat looks at the calamitous fire incidents that took lives across India in recent years.