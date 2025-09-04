Jhalawar Scientist Develops Hybrid Material For Future 6G Technology

ETV Bharat / state

Jhalawar: Countries around the world are competing to increase internet speed. After 4G, 5G is now expanding rapidly. Scientists have already started research on 6G, which is expected to become a reality by 2030. Experts said that 6G will make the internet not only faster but also 100 times more efficient than 5G.

Young Indian scientists are also contributing to this research. Dr. Saloni Sharma from Rajasthan’s Jhalawar has developed a new material for 6G technology.

She created a sandwich-like hybrid by combining thin layers of graphene and molybdenum disulfide. This material could play an important role in future 6G devices.

Saloni Sharma said that the sandwich-like hybrid material prepared by joining thin mono-layer layers of graphene and molybdenum disulfide has shown extraordinary sensitivity to terahertz radiation.

It is believed that terahertz radiation is extremely important for 6G communication systems, quantum technologies. She further said that research has found that this hybrid heterostructure works effectively even at high temperatures. The hybrid material prepared can be established as an ideal material in high-speed communication technology, like 6G, in the future.

Informing about terahertz radiation, former lecturer of physics Mohan Lal Sharma said that terahertz radiation is a type of electromagnetic radiation, which falls in the frequency range between microwave and infrared.