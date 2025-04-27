Notorious Gangster Kunal Joon Arrested After Deportation From Kazakhstan

Jhajjar: Most wanted gangster Kunal Joon was arrested by a team of Haryana Police and STF on Sunday.

Joon was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after he was deported from Kazakhstan. Haryana STF's Karnal Range SP Wasim Akram said Joon had fled to Sharjah in September last year. He then travelled to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and was looking to flee to the USA via Ukraine. "He has 15 serious cases registered against him in Jhajjar and Rohtak districts of Haryana, including those of murder and attempt to murder. Joon wanted to operate his gang after reaching the USA. He was also in contact with several major gangs of Haryana," he said.

Joon is a resident of Nuna Mazra village of Bahadurgarh. His father was also involved in several major offences. "Joon committed his first murder at the age of 16. He is also accused of carrying out a triple murder in Rohtak. Apart from this, around 15 cases like murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and ransom are registered against him at various places in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts. He was absconding in many cases. He was arrested in one case but managed to secure bail. He had fled abroad on a fake passport, after which he was deported from Kazakhstan on the request of the Government of India. The police had also issued a lookout notice and red corner notice against him," Akram informed.

The SP said Joon was presented in Bahadurgarh court from where he was sent on six days police remand. During the police remand, the police will attempt to collect important information from Joon, he said.