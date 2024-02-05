Jewellery Worth Rs 2 Cr Stolen from HRTC Bus in Haryana's Karnal

Karnal: Jewellery worth Rs 2 crore that was being carried by an employees of a courier company in a bus, was stolen by three men on National Highway 55 in Haryana's Karnal today. Later, police recovered some jewellery and search is on for the rest along with the accused, police said.

Complainant, Prem Kumar said he hails from Rajasthan and works in a courier company in Chandigarh. He and his colleague, Dharmendra had boarded a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus from Delhi and were on their way to Chandigarh. Each was carrying half the packets of jewellery, he said.

"When the bus stopped at Mayur Dhaba in Karnal I got down to use the washroom. As soon as I left the bus, I found three men picking up the packets from my seat and running towards a car. The car sped away from the spot with the three men. I immediately dialed 112 and informed police about the theft," Kumar said.

Responding to the call, police chased the car but lost track later. After sometime, they found the car abandoned on the roadside. When the car was searched, a few packets of jewellery were recovered but the majority of the packets along with the accused could not be found.

Nilokhedi police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar said a case has been registered based on the victim's statement. "Police chased the accused and found the car but the accused had already fled with most of the jewellery. The employees will provide us details of the lost items along with their estimates. Investigations are on and the accused will be nabbed soon," he said.