Loading...

Jewellery Worth Rs 2 Cr Stolen from HRTC Bus in Haryana's Karnal

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

Updated : Feb 5, 2024, 8:03 PM IST

Jewellery Worth Rs 2 Cr Stollen from HRTC Bus in Karnal

Two employees of a courier company were travelling in an HRTC bus from Delhi to Chandigarh with the jewellery packets. One of the employees had got down to use the washroom when the bus halted at a dhaba on NH-55. Before anyone could realise, three men ran into the bus and escaped with the packets that were kept on one seat.

Karnal: Jewellery worth Rs 2 crore that was being carried by an employees of a courier company in a bus, was stolen by three men on National Highway 55 in Haryana's Karnal today. Later, police recovered some jewellery and search is on for the rest along with the accused, police said.

Complainant, Prem Kumar said he hails from Rajasthan and works in a courier company in Chandigarh. He and his colleague, Dharmendra had boarded a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus from Delhi and were on their way to Chandigarh. Each was carrying half the packets of jewellery, he said.

"When the bus stopped at Mayur Dhaba in Karnal I got down to use the washroom. As soon as I left the bus, I found three men picking up the packets from my seat and running towards a car. The car sped away from the spot with the three men. I immediately dialed 112 and informed police about the theft," Kumar said.

Responding to the call, police chased the car but lost track later. After sometime, they found the car abandoned on the roadside. When the car was searched, a few packets of jewellery were recovered but the majority of the packets along with the accused could not be found.

Nilokhedi police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar said a case has been registered based on the victim's statement. "Police chased the accused and found the car but the accused had already fled with most of the jewellery. The employees will provide us details of the lost items along with their estimates. Investigations are on and the accused will be nabbed soon," he said.

Read more

  1. NIMHANS Employee Sells Biopsy Samples to Kerala Medical Colleges
  2. Three men stripped naked, assaulted by mob in Delhi on charge of mobile theft
  3. Bengaluru sees rise in cyber, murder, robbery, vehicle theft cases
Last Updated :Feb 5, 2024, 8:03 PM IST

TAGGED:

HRTC BusJewelleryKarnal

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.